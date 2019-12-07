A successful SSFL season

THE EDITOR: The Secondary Schools Football League hosted a very successful 2019 season.

Pleasantville won the girls intercol title, defeating Signal Hill, all them Tobago girls.

Naparima College won the league.

Presentation, San Fernando, won the boys intercol title after 40 years in the wilderness.

Coach Sean Cooper has won the intercol competition with two different teams, namely Presentation and Naparima.

I hope the selection of national teams takes into consideration all the south-based players.

Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town