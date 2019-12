A greattime– but…

THE EDITOR: Christmas is a wonderful time for family and an opportunity for giving to others, which is very important and commendable. As a social worker I’d know this, but is it the ultimate fulfilment?

As a Christian, Christ Jesus is unlike any other. He made possible our relationship with God through redemption. Therefore, I’ve found he is the fulfilment and I see good works as only the result.

JO SAHADEO

