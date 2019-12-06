Two police officers held in Penal

TWO police constables from the South Western Division have been detained by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) over allegations of misbehaviour in public office.

Newsday learnt that PSB officers arrested one on Thursday night and the other on Friday morning at GN Supermarket at SS Erin Road in Penal.

The allegations arose from a bribery incident.

They remained in custody up to Friday evening.

Investigators are expected to complete a file to be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions.