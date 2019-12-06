T&TEC: Blackouts possible on Sunday

THE TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is urging customers in Trinidad to conserve electricity.

T&TEC said this has become necessary as the National Gas Company (NGC) does expansion work on its network.

In a public notice the commission said the work, scheduled to take place on December 8, between 7 am and 3 pm, could affect NGC’s supply of gas to Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) Power Station.

In the unlikely event that the work does affect the gas supply, there may be a temporary loss of electricity across Trinidad.

As a precaution, T&TEC is appealing to customers to minimise their use of non-essential, high-energy appliances and equipment, such as airconditioning units, dryers and water heaters, to reduce the risk of load shedding on Sunday.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers during that period.