TT Int’l Rugby Sevens begins this weekend

Trophies which will be at stake at this weekend’s TT International Rugby Sevens tournament. PHOTO BY JOEL BAILEY - Joel Bailey

THE TT International Rugby Sevens tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday, at the CIC (St Mary’s Ground), St Clair.

The event, which will be organised by the Harvard Club and All Sports Promotions, will feature all teams registered by the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU). Matches will take place on two pitches at the CIC Ground.

The 2019 edition was launched, on Wednesday, at the Harvard Club, St James.

According to tournament director Anthony Loregnard, “This tournament, previously known as Harvard Rugby Festival, started in 2010 when the Trinidad Enthusiasts Rugby Club, who hosted the Carib Beer International Rugby Sevens Tournament since 1983, decided that they could no longer support it, and the Harvard Club took up the mantle and have not looked back ever since.”

Loregnard said, “All clubs look forward to the tournament and it is the last in a series of six which all fall under the purview and approval of the TT Rugby Football Union.”

On Saturday, the young TT rugby players will be in action in the various categories – Under-18 male, Under-18 female, Under-16 male, schoolboys (St Benedict’s, Fatima A and B, South East, St Francis, Trinity Moka, Tranquillity) and schoolgirls (South East, St James, Tranquillity, Bishop Anstey, Bishop’s Centenary, Providence, San Juan North).

“They will all play for trophies and medals in their various categories,” said Loregnard. “This will also be an opportunity for the coaches to check on the development of the young ones in the seven-a-side game.”

Sunday’s action will feature 12 male teams (including Harvard, Royalians, Rainbow, Caribs, Northern, Caribs, Defence Force) and three women teams (Harvard, Defence Force and Royalians).

The winners of the men’s category will pocket $3,500, with the runners-up receiving $2,000. And, in the women’s section, the champion will get $2,000 and the runners-up $1,200. The Most Valuable Players in the men’s and women’s divisions will each get a trophy and $150.

In the men’s section, there will be four group,s of three teams, playing in a round robin format. The top two teams will advance to the knockout stage.