Tobago north to get its first gas station

AYANNA Webster-Roy, Tobago East MP, announced on Friday that land is to be acquired for a gas station on the north side of Tobago. This will be the first gas station to be built there.

In a Facebook post on her official page, Webster-Roy said after consultations with stakeholders from Bloody Bay, Parlatuvier, L’Anse Fourmi and Castara, the plans have received the attention of the TT Marketing Company Ltd as well as the Tobago House of Assembly.

She said a parcel of land in Parlatuvier was proposed as the site. Bertil Taylor, president of the Castara Tourism Development Association, said this gas station will be a plus for the north side of Tobago.

“It’s not only important for the development of tourism on this side, but for fishermen who have to travel all the way to Scarborough or Roxborough to carry gas all the way back to the north side.“It’s also for people who are passing through the area. They would normally stop and ask for a gas station.”Taylor said he would like the station to be midway between Parlatuvier and Castara.

“We don’t really want a gas station in Parlatuvier or in Castara villages, because of environmental reasons. We don’t want it too close to these areas, just in case there is a spill.

"If they could find parcel of land between those two villages will be perfect.”Farley Augustine, minority member in the THA and representative for the area, said he is on board with this project. He was part of a public consultation with fishermen earlier this year where it was discussed. He said the project will get his support, “once it continues to be transparent.”Vice president of the All Tobago Fisher Folk Association Curtis Douglas told Newsday he hopes the announcement isn’t an election gimmick. He said this promise had been made before and he hopes the project materialises.

“Stop try to fool and mamaguy the people of Tobago," he warned. "We are not foolish.”