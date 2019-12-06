Seniors shine at YWCA

On any day, Monday to Thursday, a group of happy seniors can be found enjoying activities like tai-chi, ballroom dancing, cooking, baking, craft and more at the Secon Spring Senior Activity Centre (SSSAC) in the Young Women’s Christian Association's (YWCA) building at 68 Gordon Street, St Augustine.

The centre’s mission is to encourage elderly citizens to remain healthy in mind, body and spirit, to feel that they are still a valuable part of society and to live their golden years to the fullest potential, said a media release.

Seniors also receive help with filling out tax forms, grant assistance, NIS, utility forms, health screenings and wheelchair acquisition, the release said. Their outdoor activities inlcude nature trips and shows.

The YWCA said its venue is a perfect site for the SSSAC because it has a peaceful ambience with a beautiful view of the Northern Range in all its lush greenery. It also hosts art and craft markets at the venue and is inviting anyone who want more info, or to become a vendor or member to contact 219-8880.