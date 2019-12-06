Rudder to perform live in St James

Kaiso, kaiso!: David Rudder delivers at Vintage Fuh So on February 24, 2017. THe Hammer, Down at the Shebeen and High Mas are a small fraction of his calypso catalogue. FILE PHOTO

DAVID Rudder will be live on Sunday at Sound Forge – a new venue in St James – a stone’s throw away from Starlift's panyard at 1 Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo Road.

The event has been dubbed Live at the Shebeen, and it is a hat tip to Rudder’s song Down at the Shebeen, released almost 20 years ago, said a media release.

Rudder explains in the release that a, “Shebeen is like a Trinidad rum shop. It’s an Irish word, actually, that became very popular in the townships of South Africa where they would gather together and share illegal liquor and illegal talk, and they would have illegal dancing. In other words, we’re going to do the same thing, except everything will be legal. The Shebeen is awake!”

The event will be a festive night with Rudder but there will be other performances from Turner, Nigel O’Connor and Moricia Cagan, as well as Starlift Steel Orchestra.

South African food will be on sale. Limited chairs will be available. Showtime is 6 pm but gates open at 4 pm.