Mayaro UNC councillors not sworn in

UNC supporters celebrate after local government elections at the Couva Multi-purpose Facility. - ROGER JACOB

UNC general secretary Dave Tancoo has said all elected councillors should have been consulted on a date and time for the swearing-in of the new Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation council.

His comments came on the heels of reports that the lone elected PNM councillor was the only person to be sworn in at the MRCRC offices on Friday. The five UNC elected councillors did not turn up for the ceremony, which was carded to be held at 10 am.

In a phone interview, Tancoo said the newly elected councillors might not have been consulted about the best time.

“I think it may have been too short notice. I’m speculating, but the swearing-in ceremony had to be done on the basis of consultation. They couldn’t just do that, get up in the morning and say, 'This is when we are going to swear them in,' because these are individuals with other things happening as well.”

A source said the ceremony was supposed to take place four to eight days after the declaration of the election results, saying there had been a recount on Tuesday. The source said this meant the swearing-in window would be between Saturday and next Wednesday. Tancoo said the party had not yet made its choices for aldermen or mayors and chairmen. These are expected to be announced sometime next week.