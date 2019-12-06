Kohli gives India T20 series lead

Shimron Hetmyer's knock of 56 could not help West Indies to victory against India, on Friday. Photo AFP

CAPTAIN Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 94 as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against West Indies in Hyderabad, India, earlier on Friday.

Kohli ended on 94 not out off only 50 balls that included six fours and six sixes. His knock pushed India to 209/4 in 18.4 overs after West Indies scored 207/5 batting first. KL Rahul also showed his quality with 62 off 40 balls. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was the best bowler for West Indies finishing with 2/44 in four overs. Fast bowler Kesrick Williams had a day to forget ending with figures of 0/60 in 3.4 overs.

Earlier, a strong all round batting performance guided West Indies past 200. Shimron Hetmyer, who has been struggling with his form, propelled West Indies to the competitive score with 56 off 41 balls that included two fours and four sixes.

Opener Evin Lewis and Brandon King got West Indies off to a flying start with an entertaining second wicket partnership after opener Lendl Simmons fell for two. Lewis struck 40 off 17 balls and King belted 31 from 23 deliveries. Hetmyer came to the middle and dominated the Indian bowlers and with help from captain Kieron Pollard (37 off 19 balls) and Jason Holder (24 not out off nine balls) pushed West Indies to the commanding total. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed 2/36 in four overs for India.

The second match will be played on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

West Indies 207/5 (20 overs) (Shimron Hetmyer 56, Evin Lewis 40, Kieron Pollard 37, Brandon King 31, Jason Holder 24 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/36) vs India 209/4 (18.4 overs) (Virat Kohli 94 not out, KL Rahul 62; Khary Pierre 2/44) India won by six wickets