Judging begins Monday for small conventional bands

Road Block will be the tenth band to play for the judges in the small conventional band Panorama preliminaries on Tuesday. The band will be based at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. -

The 2020 National Panorama preliminaries for Small Conventional bands will begin in the Northern region on Monday.

Five small conventional bands in the region –West Stars, Merry Tones, Humming Bird, Harvard Harps and Flabej Now Ensemble will start the preliminaries at their respective panyards, starting at 7 pm.

Judging continues on December 10 with six more band: Blue Diamonds, Belmont 5th Dimension, St Margaret Super Stars, Crescendos Musical, Road Block and Defence Force Steel Orchestras.

On December 11, the final five to perform will be Tokyo, Highlanders, Xpress 21, Morvant Ebonites and T&T Music Stars. Starting time on both days is 7 pm.

The four-man adjudication panel will travel to the east where they will judge 14 bands over a three–day period. Then it’s onto South Central where another 12 bands will be judged. The last grouping to face the panel is Tobago where eight bands are scheduled to perform.

Bands are are allowed between 40 to 60 players and a maximum of eight minutes to present their music.

A total of 54 bands will vie for the top 30 positions to compete in the national semi-final round on January 4 at Victoria Square, Park Street, Port of Spain.

The judging order is as follows:-

December 9

1. West Stars* – Waterwheel Road, River Estate* Diego Martin

2. Merry Tones* – 1 Bagatelle Road* Diego Martin

3. Humming Birds* – Fort George Road,* St James

4. Harvard Harps* – Harvard Club, Roxy Roundabout* St James

5. Flabej Now Ensemble* – Pembroke Street* Port of Spain

December 10

6. Blue Diamonds* – George Street* Port of Spain

7. Belmont 5th Dimension* – St Francois Valley Road* Belmont

8. St Margaret’s Super Stars* – Myler Street* Belmont

9. Crescendos Musical* – Queen’s Park Savannah* Port of Spain

10. Road Block* – Queen’s Park Savannah* Port of Spain

11. Defence Force* – Tragarete Road, Newtown* Port of Spain (Desperadoes panyard)

December 11

12. Tokyo* – 2A Plaisance Road* – John John

13. Highlanders* – cor EMR Williams Street, Success Village* Laventille

14. Xpress 21* – 80 Old St Joseph Road, Success Village* Laventille

15. Morvant Ebonites* – Dos Santos Street*Morvant

16. TT Music Stars* – Chinapoo Basketball Court* Morvant