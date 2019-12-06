H1N1 victim laid to rest

FAREWELL MY LOVE: Former councillor Sean Bharat says a final farewell to his wife Julia Callender at her funeral yesterday in Pt Fortin. Callender died of the H1N1 flu on November 29. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH - Vashti Singh

Julia Callender, one of 24 people confirmed to have died from the H1N1 flu was laid to rest on Thursday following a funeral at the Restoration City Church in Somai Trace, Pt Fortin. Callender who died on November 29, was the wife of former Point Fortin councillor Sean Bharat.

As he read the eulogy for his wife, Bharat had to ask for a chair to sit on as he struggled to maintain his composure. He spoke lovingly of a woman named Julia who had fit seamlessly into his life. “How can I speak of a woman who held my hands when I decided to quit football and when I lost a chance at elections?”

Speaking of his wife of 15 years, Bharat said, “They don’t deserve you.” He described his wife as a God-fearing woman who would feed the birds while singing gospel on mornings.

“How do I speak about someone who took care of my mother when she was bedridden? Someone who knew the numbers for all my relatives and who loved her family more than her own self.” He said that if Julia was in church now, she would tell everyone, “don’t worry, go on with your lives and remember Christ.”

Callender’s cousin Camille Callender said there are no words to say how wonderful a person she was. “She had inner strength and a heart of gold. She was the quietest person but her laughter was so loud it will fill the room.” The Callenders of Moruga, Camille said, would always remember and celebrate Julia’s life.

Pastor Raj Ramlal told mourners to honour Callender’s memory by doing good and being good with each other. “Life is fleeting, who would every think that a woman would be taken in the prime of her life,” he said.

Pt Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason, Hazel Manning, widow of former prime minister Patrick Manning and her sons Brian and David were also present at the funeral. Mason said Callender’s passing was a great loss to the Cap-de-Ville community. She was later buried a the Cap-de-Ville public cemetery.