Ex-soldier arrested as SORT raids Arima house

Members of S.O.R.T conducting an exercise along the Eastern Main road, D'Abadie Arima on Friday morning. Three men were detained. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Senior police confirmed that an early-morning raid by members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) on Friday, led to the arrest of several people including a former soldier.

Police said the raid started at 5 am in Cleaver Woods, Arima. They said no children were found at the house.

Those detained were taken to the Maloney police station where they are expected to be interviewed.

More as this becomes available.