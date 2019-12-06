Cunupia woman was led to her death

INVESTIGATORS believe the woman found dead in a vacant lot off Ramcharitar Trace, Cunupia, on Thursday was led there by her killer or killers.

They are still trying to establish her identity.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was taken to the spot where the killer shot her in the head and face.

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots between 12 and 1 pm, but police said they did not receive a report until an hour later.

The woman who was of East Indian descent, had a tattoo of a rosary around her left ankle.

She was found with her hands tied together with plastic tie straps.