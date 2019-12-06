Corn vendor fined

A corn vendor was fined $300 for selling near the National Agricultural Marketing Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) market in Debe.

Mahadeo Motilal appeared on Wednesday afternoon before magistrate Anslem Leander in the San Fernando magistrates’ court and pleaded guilty.

He was also charged under the Highways Act with unlawfully pitching a stall.

Police prosecutor Sgt Rodney Gangoo told Leander PC Harripersad saw Motilal selling corn from the tray of a pick-up van outside the market on August 25.

Harripersad served Motilal with a summons to appear in court to answer the charge of selling within one kilometre of the market. Another charge alleged that he pitched a stall in close proximity.

Under the Municipal Corporation Act, a person is liable to conviction if he sells agricultural produce within a mile of the market.

Upon summary conviction, a fine of $500 is imposed and in the case of a continuing offence, a fine $50 for each day the offence is committed.

Leander fined Motilal $300 or three months in jail. He was given seven weeks to pay. A fine of $80 was imposed on him for pitching a stall.