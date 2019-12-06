Boy, 15, among 2 shot dead on Lady Chancellor

‎POLICE are now at the scene of a double murder at Lady Chancellor, Port of Spain, where they suspect a 15-year-old boy was one of the victims.

On Friday, around 6.45 pm, police received a report that a man, believed to be in his 20s, and the teenage boy were found both shot to dead in a white Nissan Sylphy at the bottom of Lady Chancellor hill.

They were found by joggers, who observed the parked car running with all windows up and frosted. A jogger opened the door and found the bodies and called police. The victims were believed to have been killed by someone who was in the car as shells were found on the backseat with several hundred-dollar bills scattered between the front seats.

The murder toll is now 501, based on Newsday's records.