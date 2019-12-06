Bankers Association supports new $100 bill

A look at the new $100 bill. Photo via the Central Bank.

THE Bankers Association of TT (BATT) is in full support of the intended circulation of polymer $100 bills.

The new bills will be in circulation from December 9.

National Security Minister Stuart Young announced the change on Thursday. He said it will assist in the reduction of fraud and assist in capturing those with unexplainable wealth since they will have to exchange their old bills with new ones.

In a media release on Friday, BATT’s president Karen Darbasie said: “The durability and robust security features of the new note are aligned to best practice in global currency design.”

The release assured the public that there will be no disruption to their business and personal transactions during the period of transition.

“This initiative as part of a national strategy to improve the security features of the $100 note, by upgrading the capacity to protect against forgery and to facilitate its use by the visually impaired."