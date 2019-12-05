Woman’s body found in Cunupia

The body of an East Indian woman in her thirties was found in Cunupia on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a report that a body was found in bushes off Ramcharitar Trace, Cunupia.

Officers of the Chaguanas and Cunupia CID, led by ASP Richard Smith and Insp Ganga Singh, visited the scene where they found the woman with several gunshot wounds to her head and face.

Police did not have a confirmation on her identity.

Investigators said the woman's hands were bound with plastic tie straps and she appeared to have a tattoo of a rosary around her left ankle.