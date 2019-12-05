WASA tightens restrictions

File photo: A villager opens a standpipe in Poonah Village, Williamsville to find that there is no water. PHOTO BY SEETA PERSAD

THERE will be no pressure-washing of yards and outside walls of houses this Christmas season, as water levels at the reservoirs remain low.

The Water and Sewerage Authority said it has increased the number of its security officers to ensure customers observe water restrictions. These prohibit the use of hoses, pressure washers, decorative water features and other similar apparatus until further notice.

In a release, WASA said storage at its three main impounding reservoirs in Trinidad is still significantly below the long-term average (LTAs) for this time of year.

It appealed to the public to keep conserving water.

WASA gave the levels of storage and respective LTAs at the reservoirs for December 5.

At Arena: 65.33 per cent (LTA 91 per cent)

Navet: 62.47 per cent, (LTA 91.93 per cent)

Hollis: 57.89 per cent (LTA 91.76 per cent)

WASA said after the harsh 2019 dry season, the reservoirs' recovery was slow because of below-average rainfall throughout the wet season.

It said the trend had continued during November, with deficits in rainfall compared to LTAs:

Hollis – 39.9 per cent

Arena – 27 per cent

Navet - 3.5 per cent

The shortfalls in rainfall at each reservoir in millimetres (mm) from January-November were:

Hollis 757 mm

Arena 329 mm

Navet 529 mm

The Hollis and Navet Reservoirs have had the highest cumulative shortfall for the year. Production levels at both water treatment plants (WTPs) are therefore being kept at approximately half their capacities.

WASA said the situation continues to affect the regularity and consistency of supply to parts of Arima and D’Abadie (served by the Hollis WTP) and parts of Tableland, New Grant, Princes Town and Mayaro (served by the Navet WTP).

It said it "remains steadfast in its prudent management of the country’s water resources to minimise the impact on customers now and into the upcoming 2020 dry season.”

WASA said it has been closely monitoring distribution schedules, making minor adjustments where possible, and providing a supplemental truckborne supply to affected areas.