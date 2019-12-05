TT needs new party in power

THE EDITOR: All citizens here should read the paragraph below which is an extract from a letter in yesterday's issue of the Newsday newspaper and decide now what they are going to do about the adversities mentioned in this paragraph comment.

They must also bear in mind corruption and general widespread lawlessness that have now gripped this nation, and also the fact that the politicians, especially those now in the corridors of power, are doing nothing whatsoever to stem the flow of murders and other serious crimes here.

Extract from letter:

"We need a new political party with leaders that are willing to do what is necessary to secure the country now. As long as we keep voting into power the same old politicians, innocent people will continue to be shot, robbed and killed."

G.A MARQUES

Via e-mail