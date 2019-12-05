Teen in court for state witness’ murder

A 17-year-old Diego Martin boy is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate on Thursday charged with the murder of a state witness.

Police said the teen was found with a gun near where 44-year-old Raffic Hosein was shot dead at his Fitts Road, Biche home last Thursday.

The teen was charged with the possession of a gun and murder.

Police said Hosein was originally placed in a safe house in June after an unsuccessful assassination attempt, but he chose to return to his house after he told investigators he was "fed up" of living at the safe house.