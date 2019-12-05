‘Sick leave cop’ gets 6 months’ jail

A FORMER police officer, who forged a sick-leave certificate 13 years ago, has been sentenced to six months in jail and a suspended sentence.

During that time he will do 150 hours of community service.

Justice Carla Brown-Antoine on Thursday sentenced Nigel Ramlal, 39, to a total of 12 months in prison.

She explained that he will serve the first six months of his sentence, after which, when he is released, the remaining six months will be suspended so that he can do community service.

Ramlal, who was found guilty by a San Fernando jury last month, agreed to the community service.

The prosecution was represented by state attorney Veona Neal-Munroe. Ramlal was represented by attorney Subhas Panday. Brown-Antoine sentenced Ramlal in the Port of Spain High Court on Thursday.

On July 25, 2006, Ramlal's brother submitted a sick-leave application and medical certificate on his behalf for 60 days. However, it was later discovered that the sick leave was for six days and a zero had been added to the number and "ty" added to the word "six."

Back then Ramlal was assigned to the Point Fortin police station.

He was charged by An­ti Cor­rup­tion Bu­reau Su­pt Kent Ghisyawan.