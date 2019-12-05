Quarry Drive gets community computer lab

Children from the Quarry Drive community show their computer literacy skills to St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh and Digicel Foundation's Alicia Hospedales. -

A new computer lab was launched at the Quarry Drive Community Centre, St Joseph. Outfitted with five customised desktop computers and desks, the lab will help to build computer literacy, social media and basic IT skills.

The project was implemented by the Hill Side Community Club in an attempt to transform the "inner city" community, said a media release. The club, which consists of young professionals, conducted a needs assessment, which determined that a technology-based facility was needed.

Speaking at the event on November 16, on behalf of Digicel Foundation chief executive officer Penny Gomez, strategic partnership officer Alicia Hospedales said, “As technology continues to evolve at a phenomenal pace and to transform how we live our lives, there is a great advantage in being computer literate in our modern world.”

She thanked the community members for the opportunity to serve them and encouraged them to enjoy the lab.

St Joseph Member of Parliament Terrence Deyalsingh, expressed his joy at the launch and encouraged the community to see the lab as an opportunity to expand their learning in this digital age.

The $30,000 EPIC project falls in line with Digicel Foundation’s global mandate to create a world where no one gets left behind.