Prison officer held for smuggling phones released

A prison officer who was held on suspicion to smuggle contraband into the Port of Spain prison has been released pending further enquiries.

Police said the officer, who has ten years' service, was questioned and eventually released late on Wednesday night after he was found with three packs of cigarettes and two cellphones at the Port of Spain remand facility.

Police had been called in and he was taken to the Central Police Station.

Police said he was held several years ago for trying to smuggle marijuana into the prison, but the case was dismissed.