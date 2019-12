PNM left with tabanca?

THE EDITOR: After the recent local government elections results,

what is it the PNM is suffering from?

Could it be political tabanca?

A feeling of abandonment?

Is it tarange?

Is it foufourou?

Both advanced stages of tabanca.

Are they "toting feelings"?

At the end of day, it has already taken place.

No one can change the result.

The PM vex like hell.

Who cares?

Anything you can wash, you can use again.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town