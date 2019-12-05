Phoenix soar to opening win in Courts’ women’s T2O

Player of the Match, Phoenix Hayley Matthews punches the ball into the offside duringmatch day one, of the Courts Grandslam T20 match between Trident Sports Phoenix and North Starblazers at UWI SPEC, St Augustine. H Matthews made 36 runs and took two wickets for ten runs to help Phoenix to an eight wicket win. - (AFP PHOTO)

TRIDENT Sports Phoenix came out guns blazing to open the 2019 Courts Women’s T20 Grand Slam with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Udecott Starblazers on Tuesday night at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, UWI, St. Augustine. Phoenix sent Starblazers in to bat and thanks to very disciplined bowling, restricted them to 94 for seven in their allocated 20 overs. In reply, West Indies international superstar Hayley Matthews copped player-of-the-match with a knock of 36 after picking up two for 10 to see Phoenix home in the 15th at 96 for two.

Starblazers never looked comfortable in the crease with West Indian spinner, Karishma Ramharack, continuing to prove her mettle as one of the region’s best with a mesmerising three for nine.

She removed opener Reniece Boyce (11) with Natasha McLean then getting run out by Kyshona Knight for one to instigate Starblazers’ collapse. No other batsman would get into double figures except for fellow opener Rachel Vincent (29 with three fours) and Lee-Ann Kirby who made 26 from 25 delivers with two fours and a six.

Selene O’Neill went LBW to Ramharack for a duck before Jodiann Morgan hauled Steffie Soogrim to long-on for nine. Ramharack got her third scalp with Vincent placing her into Matthews’ hands to leave Starblazers wobbling on 67 for five in the 15th.

Matthews would nab Amanda Samaroo (six), skying to King once more at long-on, before ending Kirby’s stout knock by shattering her stumps.

Ninety-four never proved challenging for Phoenix to chase although Kycia Knight got her team off to a shaky start, falling leg-before to Allison Collins for seven with the score on 16.

Matthews would be joined by Rosalie Dolabaille and they repaired the innings, dispatching Starblazers all over the ground.

Matthews smashed 36 from 41 with three fours and a pair of maximums with Dolabaille ending unbeaten on 33 from 31. The latter accounted for two boundaries and a six as well.

They put on 59 for the second wicket, taking the score to 75 in the 12th only for Matthews to be caught by McLean off Kysia Schultz.

Knight would enter the fray and finish not out on six as she and Dolabaille easily garnered the remaining runs needed for victory.

The other match in the four-team round robin between Novel Sports Southern Titans and LCB Central Sharks at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a water-logged outfield. Phoenix was in action again last night at the same venue against Titans while Sharks and Starblazers battled it out at NCC.

Admission for all preliminary matches is free and all games bowl off at 7pm. Phoenix play Sharks tomorrow night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy while Starblazers and Titans clash at UWI.

Summarised scores:

At UWI: UDECOTT STARBLAZERS 94/7 (20 overs) - Rachel Vincent 29, Lee-Ann Kirby 26; Karishma Ramharack 3/9, Hayley Matthews 2/10 vs TRIDENT SPORTS PHOENIX 96/2 (14.5 overs) - Matthews 36, Rosalie Dolabaille 33 not out; Kaysia Schultz. Phoenix won by eight wickets.

REMAINING FIXTURES

December 6:

Starblazers vs Titans, UWI

Sharks vs Phoenix, Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA)

December 7:

Sharks vs Titans, NCC

Starblazers vs Phoenix, UWI

December 9:

Starblazers vs Sharks, NCC

Titans vs Phoenix, BLCA

December 10:

Phoenix vs Sharks, NCC

Titans vs Starblazers, BLCA

December 12:

Semi-final, BLCA

December 13:

Final, BLCA