Parang again on Nelson Island

THE National Trust of TT hosts the fourth annual Ponche de Crème and Parang on Nelson Island Heritage Site on December 7.

Patrons will be entertained by National Parang champions Los Alumnos de San Juan, Los Sonidos and a special guest appearance by the Incredible Myron B.

Also in store for patrons is a tour and new photographic exhibition tracing Nelson island’s past as a holiday getaway, detention centre, a quarantine centre and a military outpost.

The island's former occupiers include Indian indentured labourers, Black Power Movement leaders, German Jews who fled persecution, labour leader Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler and British and American military personnel.

Tickets can be bought online and at all NLCB locations. The price is $200 for National Trust members and $225 for non-members and covers the water taxi fare, a welcome drink and the island tour. Local delicacies will be on sale, and patrons can their coolers and reusable cups.

Those coming from south can board the water taxi in San Fernando before it departs for Port of Spain at 12.30 pm. In Port of Spain the water taxi will depart at 2 pm for Nelson Island and return at 6.30 pm.