Namalco/TTCB U-23 Cup bowls off

ROUND one of the Namalco/TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Under-23 Cup bowls off, at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Couva, and Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, from 2pm, on Thursday.

At NCC, former West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie will captain his South Pavers team against East/Tobago Leatherbacks, led by compatriot Keagan Simmons.

Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Joshua Da Silva also leads his North Masqueraders unit in their opening clash against Saiba Batoosingh’s Central Flamingos at the Academy.

Round two matches bowl off on Sunday, followed by the penultimate stage on Wednesday at the same locations.

The final though, will be contested at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on December 14.

All matches get underway from 2pm.

The four-day developmental competition also serves as the final trial match for players hoping to catch the eyes of national selectors for the upcoming Cricket West Indies Regional 4-Day Tournament, scheduled to bowl off in early 2020.

Through the TTCB’s marketing and sponsorship committee, the board was attained tournament sponsorship courtesy premier construction giant, Namalco.

At the Under-23 Cup launch recently, TTCB president Azim Bassarath, remained optimistic this tourney will serve as a launching pad for younger cricketers trying to break into the national senior team.

It is also the board’s vision to run this inaugural competition over the next three years to help create a smoother transition of cricketers into the top-flight.

Namalco/TTCB

U-23 Cup Teams

North Masqueraders – Joshua Da Silva (captain), Jonathan Bootan (vice-captain), Brandon Maharaj, Leon Basanoo, Giovanni Letren, Dexter Sween, Daniel Osouna, Sachin Dookie, Iqwe Craig, Andre Seetaram, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Mikkel Govia, Kevon Surzano, Noah Law; Sebastian Edwards (manager), Gregory Davis (coach), Samuel Da Costa (assistant manager)

East/Tobago Leatherbacks – Keagan Simmons (captain), Leonardo Francis (vice-captain), Akeel Seetal, Kerron Simmons, Nathaniel McDavid, Ezekiel Joefield, Teron Jadoo, Aaron Mairam, Abdel Hamid Mohammed, Jean Phillip Barry, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Sachin Seecharan, Giovanni Ramdhanie, Sachin Soodeen; John Pollard (manager), Rajendra Ramadhin (coach), Kenneth Samuel (assistant manager)

Central Flamingos – Saiba Batoosingh (captain), Crystian Thurton (vice-captain), Dejourn Charles, Rajeev Ramnath, Shiva Sankar, Bryan Boodram, James Duncan, Jarlanie Searles, Emilio Gopaul, Sameer Ali, Denzel Antoine, Amrit Dass, Daniel Ramsawak, Justin Jagessar; Rajendra Mangalie (manager), Rydell Ramsaran (coach), Sheldon Sieunarine (assistant manager)

South Pavers – Jyd Goolie (captain), Navin Bidaisee (vice-captain), Jabari Mills, Shankar Seepaul, Xavier Ganga, David Williams, Shaaron Lewis, Cephas Cooper, Justyn Gangoo, Jonathan Williams, David Williams Jr, Rohan Singh, Shatrughan Rambaran, Daniel Cooper; Stephen Ramkissoon (manager), Foaud Bassarath (coach), Sudesh Jaggessar (assistant manager)