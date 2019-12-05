More money changes in 2020

The Central Bank (CBTT) says it intends to expand the range of polymer notes to other denominations next year.

The $50 bill is already is already a polymer note and on Thursday Government announced that the $100 bill would also soon be polymer.

In a note accompanying its release of the new-look $100 bill, the CBTT said the introduction was consistent with the bank's strategic plan for 2016/17 to 2020/21.

This is to improve the durability of banknotes, upgrade the capacity to protect against forgery, and allow for easier tactile recognition by the visually impaired.

The bank said the new polymer $100 note will co-circulate with the existing paper-based $100 note, which will remain legal tender until further notice.