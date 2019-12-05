Indarsingh blames govt for Unipet, Unilever troubles

MP for Couva South Rudy Indarsingh - Azlan Mohammed

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has laid blame on the government for failing to act on Paria Fuel's decision to stop supplying gas to Unipet and Unilever Caribbean Ltd’s (UCL) retrenchment.

In a media release, he said the government has only contributed to retrenchments and plant closures and has made things difficult for citizens, as well as for TT to obtain foreign exchange, which is scarce.

On Tuesday Paria Fuel said it had decided to stop supplying Unipet with fuel because the company had failed to renegotiate a supply agreement and had defaulted on payments.

Unilever announced on Wednesday that it will retrenching staff. It did not say how many people will be sent home. Attempts to contact Unilever to confirm the number of people to be sent home were unsuccessful.

Its representative union, the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), said about 178 workers had been identified for retrenchment on January 17.

Indarsingh said government’s failure to act showed it does not consider the public and private sectors, hospitals and defence force personnel important.

He said, “I was not surprised as it has become the norm but was rather disappointed that 285 UCL employees are losing their jobs and another 600 Unipet employees are facing imminent threat of being retrenched.”

Acting Energy Minister Colm Imbert told the Senate on Wednesday that he would intervene in the Unipet impasse, saying there had been no breakdown in negotiations between Unipet and Paria Fuel.

He said, “Unipet was given fuel in good faith by Paria. Unipet declined to pay for the fuel.”

Indarsingh additionally called on the Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development, Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, to intervene to ensure 600 employees are not retrenched while negotiations are ongoing.

Indarsingh added,“The inept and incompetent Baptiste-Primus remains steadfast in her conviction that the labour sector remains strong despite continued retrenchment.”

Baptiste-Primus said, “The matter between Unipet and Paria is a matter to be solved between both parties and does not necessitate my involvement.

“With regard to Unilever, both the company and the union are engaged in negotiations and I am confident that the arrangements will result in a fair settlement.”

Indarsingh added that the Rowley administration continues to dismiss assertions that the country is now in a deep state of crisis.