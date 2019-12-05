HDC surprised at workers' protest

NUGFW members protest outside HDC headquarters on South Quay, Port of Spain on Wednesday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said on Thursday it was surprised at the action taken by workers and the head of their union.

On Wednesday, workers accompanied by president general of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) James Lambert, protested in front of HDC’s headquarters at South Quay, Port of Spain.

They called on HDC’s management to settle outstanding negotiations.

Lambert warned that HDC residents would be affected if the corporation does not settle outstanding salary negotiations.

HDC said the corporation continues to meet with the unions monthly for scheduled "non-crisis" meetings.

“The corporation makes itself available to meet, whenever the unions request a meeting. In fact the last meeting was last week. Therefore the HDC was quite surprised by today's actions by the union," the HDC said.