Guardian Life, Scotia make insurance payments easier

Anand Pascal, president, Guardian Life of the Caribbean, and Stephen Bagnarol, senior vice president and managing director, Scotiabank demonstrate the mobile point of sale devices. -

Clients of Guardian Life of the Caribbean can now make insurance premium payments on the spot using mobile point of sale (MPOS) machines through the company's collaboration with Scotiabank. The machines accept both debit and credit card payments. Clients can also receive their transaction receipt via email.

Guardian Life's president, Anand Pascal said, “At Guardian part of our mission statement speaks to 'operating as a customer-centric company.' Our agents’ and clients’ time are valuable, and this solution improves the efficacy of our premium collection process. In addition, the digitisation of payments is an integral step in transforming our organisation to meet our customers’ needs, while minimising the risks associated with cash transactions."

Scotiabank's managing director, Stephen Bagnarol said, “Today, customer expectations are driving fast technological changes and we’re certainly pleased to help Guardian Life bring this solution to its clients making them the first insurance business locally to offer this payment solution, with 650 MPOS devices being deployed. At Scotiabank, we’re committed to becoming a digital leader and have introduced several digital enhancements within the past year in particular, aimed at deepening and growing customer relationships. MPOS is a fantastic tool that not only applies to insurance companies but is of benefit to other businesses.”