Government announces new $100 bill

Photo- JEFF K MAYERS

Government is preparing to remove Trinidad and Tobago's existing $100 bill from circulation and replace it with a new polymer note.

The decision was made at Cabinet today and announced by Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

Speaking to media, Young said this was done for national security reasons and will assist in the fight against corruption and criminal elements.

The new look of the bill is ecpected to be published by the Central Bank on Thursday evening.

Young encouraged citizens to exchange their notes with the new note.