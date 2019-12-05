Driver: Gas stand-off like western movie scene

Not alarmed about the decision of Paria Fuel Trading Company to stop supplying Unipet with fuel, drivers assured they were not panicking.

This is because many drivers in south Trinidad believe the decision would be reversed once both parties renegotiate and settle outstanding issues.

Jefferson Jervis, a driver, likened the scenario as a scene from western movies.

“That is like the gun talk, the old talk from western movies. Some people feel when they are big, they could sit down, wave flag and get people frightened. That is what is happening here. There is nothing to panic about. Unipet will get back fuel soon.”

The La Romaine resident was filling his tank at Unipet’s Lady Hailes Convenience Centre in San Fernando yesterday.

There were no long lines for fuel and business continued as usual. On Tuesday via a media release, Paria said its decision to cut Unipet’s fuel came because of the parties failed to renegotiate a supply agreement since April 2019. It added that Unipet defaulted on payments owed for September and October 2019 deliveries.

Assuring there is no fuel shortage, the release said Paria will make available to the National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) the difference in the quantity of fuel required to meet the country’s needs.

At NP Quick Shoppe at Cross Crossing in San Fernando, a tanker was serving the station. A worker said, “There was no rush and no complaints. It seems like no one is taking that on. Things are normal here.”

A short distance away at NP service station, formerly Rahamut, worker Aleem Mohammed said it was a busy day.

“There were a lot of people here this morning although mornings are usually a bit hectic and there is lots of traffic. Everything is quiet now. Sometimes we have busy days and other days are quiet.”