Councillors to be sworn in on Friday

Kazim Hosein

THE winning 139 candidates in Monday’s local government election are to be sworn in Friday.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein told the Newsday all councillors will be sworn in at the 14 Municipal Corporations, simultaneously at 9 am.

Hosein said sometime next week, aldermen, chairmen and mayors will be announced.

Although the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) each have control of seven corporations , the PNM won 75 electoral districts and the UNC, 64.