Ask God for forgiveness Relatives of double-murder victim tell killers

Larry Joseph. -

THE relatives of murdered 57-year-old Larry Joseph are calling on his killers to repent and ask God for forgiveness.

Joseph was gunned down along with taxi driver Rondell Fletcher, 32, on Wednesday night. The incident happened at Covigne Road, Diego Martin in an area known as the cow pen.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Thursday morning, Joseph's widow Coretta King said while she and her daughter did not know who her husband's killers are, they have already forgiven them and called on them to also seek forgiveness from God “for taking an innocent man’s life.”

"It's hard for me to forgive them but I do.

Joseph's daughter, Maria Joseph, told Newsday she was still shaken after hearing of her father's death while at a church near the scene of the shooting.

"I was in church and my mother was stewing some chicken. He went out to get some bread and this happened. I always used to tell him to avoid going out after dark because of how dangerous the times were, but he always used to joke and tell me that ‘gunmen don't kill old men’ – now look at what happened."

King told Newsday that contrary to earlier reports, her husband was not liming.

Newsday also spoke to Fletcher's relatives who said they had no idea why anyone would want to kill him.

One relative said she suspected the men were killed "out of frustration" when the gunmen could not find their intended targets.