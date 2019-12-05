Are corporate protocol and etiquette really important?

-

Dear AFETT,

Can you tell me the importance of corporate protocol and etiquette for a small business owner like myself?

Smart Business Bob

Dear Smart Business Bob,

In an era where technology is moving at a rapid pace and employees are "searching" as opposed to "serving", guidelines are of principal importance. Corporate protocol and etiquette goes beyond the myth of eating well with a knife and fork – although that is a key element of dining etiquette.

Protocol in is what we do and etiquette is how we do it. Etiquette also refers to good, simple manners which are key tools for any establishment. Protocol in the workplace can be aptly referred to as a set of guidelines which employees should adhere to, from the vision and mission statement to an employment contract.

The application of corporate protocol and etiquette in the workplace should be included in the hiring process. Employees should be assessed beyond qualifications and experience – neither of which will highlight integrity and character, which goes beyond the average conscience these days. It is important to recognise that for employees to be successful at their jobs, they must first comprehend the “why” of their existence. Being part of a vision mentally prepares you to perform in decency and in order. Employees should be held accountable on a regular basis to ensure that the protocols are being observed to avoid missteps and pitfalls which can inadvertently lead to misrepresentations of your business, brand, product or service.

If everyone follows protocol there will be a decrease in staff turnover and an increase in profits which then leads to expansion. President Paula Mae Weekes could not have said it better in her inaugural speech: “...instil discipline, model good behaviour, practice punctuality, honesty and politeness. You can be a light in your workplace, get to work on time, actually do work while you are there and go the extra mile if need be.”

Corporate protocol and etiquette in the workplace is like a blanket on a cold, wet night; you must embrace it to keep yourself warm. While our culture is laid back, a paradigm shift is needed to cement the concept and value of order and discipline. There is an increasing success rate for firms which take the time to implement, monitor and sustain corporate protocol and etiquette in their businesses. Your greetings and order lines matter; first impressions count.

When one takes pride in answering the telephone by recognising that you are representing a brand and/or an institution or firm, you are demonstrating telephone etiquette. Moreover, companies are communicating more online via messenger and email. While an auto responder has its place, responding in a timely fashion without inappropriate emoticons and short hand symbols will place your business a cut above the rest. Dress codes are also often overlooked and minimised. An employee’s mindset, culture, geographical location and upbringing, to name a few, are the foundation which sometimes form the genesis of one’s behaviour.

As you apply corporate protocol and etiquette in your business or the business which you have corporate responsibility to lead, the appreciation and respect earned is profound.

In conclusion, corporate protocol and etiquette in the workplace is of paramount importance; not just for the reputation and profitability of any business but also for your own personal growth and development.

Remember to breathe.

AFETT

AFETT is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, professional training and business ideas. Ask AFETT is a column meant to address issues and concerns of professionals seeking advice to assist in progressing in their careers. Today's response was written by AFETT member Wendy H Lewis, chief of protocol and director, TT Corporate Training Academy (formerly the TT School of Protocol). Learn more about AFETT at www.afett.com, search for AFETT events on Facebook, follow us @AFETTEXECS on Twitter or contact us at (868) 343-2160. Email us your career-related questions at admin.afett@gmail.com.

The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors, meant strictly as advice and guidance, based upon their experience and expertise. In no way are they meant to be legally binding upon AFETT and or its members, servants nor agents.