N Touch
Thursday 5 December 2019
follow us
News

Two shot dead, one wounded in Diego

TWO Diego Martin men were murdered on Wednesday night when gunmen opened fire on a group of men liming at Covigne Road.

Police said Larry Joseph, 58, of Cemetery Street, died at the St James Health Facility while being treated. Randell "Kenny" Fletcher, a PH taxi driver from Upper Covigne Road, died at the scene.

A third man, 21-year-old Joseph Daniel, was shot in the left arm and is being treated at the St James Health Facility.

Police said the men were at a place called "Cow Pen" when residents heard gunshots around 7.30 pm and later found the men.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Two shot dead, one wounded in Diego"

News