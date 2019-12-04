Two shot dead, one wounded in Diego

TWO Diego Martin men were murdered on Wednesday night when gunmen opened fire on a group of men liming at Covigne Road.

Police said Larry Joseph, 58, of Cemetery Street, died at the St James Health Facility while being treated. Randell "Kenny" Fletcher, a PH taxi driver from Upper Covigne Road, died at the scene.

A third man, 21-year-old Joseph Daniel, was shot in the left arm and is being treated at the St James Health Facility.

Police said the men were at a place called "Cow Pen" when residents heard gunshots around 7.30 pm and later found the men.