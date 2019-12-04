Rowley pledges to support Vision on a Mission Wayne Chance laid to rest

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, greets Wayne Chance’s widow, Giselle Chance, as executive director of Vision on a Mission Gerald Wilson looks on at Chance’s funeral at Divine Encounter Ministries International, Ragoo Road, D’Abadie, yesterday. - ROGER JACOB

Wayne Chance dedicated his life to helping others and preparing former prison inmates for a life outside. Despite his death, his work and philosophy of service before self will continue.

So said the Prime Minister, vowing yesterday to support Chance’s outreach programme, Vision on a Mission (VoM) .

Speaking at Chance’s funeral at the Divine Encounter Fellowship Ministries, Ragoo Road, D’Abadie, Dr Rowley said Chance made immeasurable contributions to society by helping rehabilitate former prison inmates and deportees.

He said while the country could never repay Chance for his years of service and vision, the organisation he founded will continue to operate, with government’s support.

“What figure can one place on the contributions made by Wayne Chance?

“I do not know, but I know there is a figure required to raising his children. I know there is a figure involved in keeping Vision on a Mission alive and growing. And it falls to those of us who are in charge of the nation’s pockets to ensure that those figures are not depleted.”

He offered Chance’s widow Giselle and their children the consolation that in “this very difficult period,” they could take comfort in the fact that “you are not alone. A grateful nation stands with you.”

Rowley said in a generation where most people were only concerned with accepting credit for their assistance, Chance worked quietly to achieve success and often put others before himself when the time came to be rewarded.

Recalling his first meeting with Chance, Rowley said he was impressed with his sincere willingness to help others while maintaining transparency and accountability in all his organisation’s funding.

National Security Minister Stuart Young also attended the funeral and offered condolences to Chance’s family. He told the late activist’s youngest son, Jacob, that he should feel pride in what his father accomplished, and praised the elder Chance for his dedication to helping giving inmates a fresh start in life.

“Son, you are awake, but when your brother and sister wake up, tell them that what your daddy did for TT is something we are all grateful for. We all appreciate what he did, and you should feel a sense of pride in his work.”

Young said he hoped that Chance’s work and the story of the origin of his organisation would inspire the private sector to invest in other non-governmental organisations aimed at rehabilitating and developing former prisoners.

Chance’s father Kenneth Rampersad delivered a brief tribute to his son, praising his years of dedication to humanitarian work. He said despite his son’s criminal past, he dedicated his life to making amends and in doing so helped others overcome their own challenges.

Chance was interred at Belgrove’s Funeral Home, Tacarigua after the ceremony.

He died while being treated for cancer at the Caura Hospital on his birthday, November 24. He was 47.