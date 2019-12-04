Rondon prepared to rebuild PNM After holding seat in Grande

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Chairman Martin 'Terry' Rondon. FILE PHOTO -

FORMER Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Rondon said he is prepared to work with the new council when it is appointed.

“Yes, I lost the chairmanship, but what this says is the people of Toco held that confidence in me for 24-and-a-half years,” he said. “That showed I was really committed to my people and the chairmanship is something I did through my performance, and for me to lose it is not a problem. It is not stopping me from working in that corporation, most of all to regroup the PNM to start to rebuild for the general election.”

Rondon said he was prepared to work with anybody, because at the end of the day,”This is not about Terry Rondon.

“It is about the people, and anything I could do for the people. I will continue to work diligently with administration and council to build Sangre Grande.”

He recalled that he had said he would step away from electoral politics, but said he went back “to help build the PNM, and I am going to continue where I left off.

“I just leave it in the hands of the Almighty God. I want you to know I am your councillor, so when you need anything, call me, your councillor.”

He said the party will choose a chairman and vice chairman in due course.

Asked if he will be offering himself up as a candidate for the general election, Rondon said that was never his ambition.

“But I am prepared to work and build back where we fell short. I am prepared to build back.”