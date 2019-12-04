Prison officer held with phones at PoS jail
A prisons officer was arrested on Wednesday evening trying to smuggle cigarettes and two cellphones into the Port of Spain prison.
Police said the officer, who was arrested for a similar offence several years ago was held on his way into the prison to take up his shift.
They said the man had three packs of cigarettes and the two cellphones. He was being interviewed at the Central Police Station on Wednesday evening.
