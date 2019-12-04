PoS homeless centre gets upgrade

Centre for Socially Displaced People, Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

THE Port of Spain City Corporation has put its "move along" policy into practice to get homeless people off streets and out of parks in the city.

On Wednesday morning, it began with a clean-up exercise at the Riverside Plaza, which is to be followed by refurbishment of the lower car park area.

Mayor Joel Martinez said the work includes installing grill gates and re-painting that part of the facility.

He said, "Such work will prevent loitering in the building and make it safe for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to conduct their social work, like food distribution."

Martinez said the work is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, after which homeless people will be offered a place to rest, have a bath and medical assistance.

He added the municipal police are out trying to persuade homeless to go to the centre.

"The municipal police cannot forcefully remove the homeless, but they are around the city trying to get the people to go to the centre," he said.

Last month the mayor said, "The pavement belongs to the city, and they (the homeless) cannot sleep there. They (authorities) will encourage them (homeless people) to move to the homeless shelter."

Martinez added that the corporation is trying very hard to control the homeless population in the city by providing a safe option for them to access help and a proper working environment for NGOs to provide assistance.