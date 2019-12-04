Pavementdanger inDiego andthe Valley

THE EDITOR: I recently sent an e-mail to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Works and Transport asking them to look into the deplorable conditions of the pavements along the following main roads (this came about by my deciding to get my exercise walking on the pavements):

Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley; Crystal Stream, Diego Martin Main Road, and Sierra Leone Road.

I called the Diego Martin Corporation to complain but was told they are not responsible for the main roads and the pavements and to call the ministry.

The point is even if this does not fall under the corporation the people working there should make it their business to harass the ministry to get these things fixed. The average person living in Diego Martin would blame the neglect of the roads and pavements on the corporation.

Then there is also the danger faced – not by only myself but the many people who use these pavements every day – due to the many manholes with missing or broken covers, with the potential of more breaking under people’s weight.

You have to experience walking on these pavements to understand what I am referring to. It must be a miracle that many lawsuits are not filed against that ministry.

I would really appreciate if the ministry would have the manholes fixed properly and also fix the many potholes in the roads. The people of Diego Martin and Petit Valley deserve better.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley