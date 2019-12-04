New party vital to secure borders

THE EDITOR: How many illegal weapons are going to be allowed to come into the country before the current administration puts security measures in place to stop their flow?

The local government elections are now over and the general election is around the corner, but no one is seriously addressing the problem we have at our borders.

The Police Social and Welfare Association says it is angered by Saturday’s shooting in which hairdresser Natoya Christian, 36, and 50-year-old police sergeant Roger Williams were killed at D’Style Mall on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

Williams, of Belmont, was moonlighting at a nearby casino and had his personal gun. He didn’t get a chance to use it when gunmen opened fire on a group of limers around 7 pm. The killers were after a man from Beetham Gardens.

Christian, a mother of three of Laventille, was celebrating her birthday.

Members of the police association, at a press conference on Sunday, also said they were alarmed at the number of illegal firearms on the streets and attributed this to the country’s “porous borders and ports by air, land and sea.”

Thousands of illegal immigrants are continuing to pour into TT with no system in place or desire by the Government and even the Opposition to stop the flow. They had many opportunities to secure the borders but not much has been done by either party. Our lives and the lives of our children are at stake.

It appears the Government possesses no will or desire to do what it takes to secure the borders. The same politicians are singing the same old songs: we will soon be putting policies in place to secure the borders. We all know that nothing will ever be done for various reasons. It’s all nonsense.

We could easily secure the borders if we had the political will, but the current crop of politicians has shown no desire to do what it takes to stop the flow of people and illegal weapons into the country.

We need a new political party with leaders that are willing to do what is necessary to secure the country now. As long as we keep voting into power the same old politicians, innocent people will continue to be shot, robbed and killed.

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail