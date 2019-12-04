Less is Moore Forwards head pulls out One Voice leadership race

Tobago Forwards political leader Christlyn Moore

“Until Tobago gets serious about the question of leadership, we are doomed to be here again.”

So said political leader of the Tobago Forwards Christlyn Moore as she addressed a One Tobago Voice (OTV) membership meet­ing on Sunday in Bon Accord.

She said, “We hear the comments: '(Hochoy) Charles again, (Ashworth) Jack again, Christlyn Moore again.'

"But you know the three of us sitting here represent more than 'again.'

"We represent close to 100 years of political experience, we represent close to 100 years of political talent, we represent the bosom and body of capacity in Tobago. We have started to amass all political talents under one roof and in one house, because it is important.”

Moore believes the OTV coalition, comprising Tobago Forwards, Platform of Truth and Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP), is the ideal system for bringing real change to Tobago.

Moore said everyone is asking who is the political leader of OTV. She said she won't vie for the post and will work towards the greater good.

“You know why it wouldn’t be me? Because the bigger man takes himself out of the race to make sure that the team wins. So, today I say: I out. The leader would not be me, because the team is more important than one man.”

Oth­er found­ing mem­bers of the OTV are TOP leader Ash­worth Jack and Platform of Truth's Hochoy Charles.

Moore said the three leaders have decided to work together despite their differences.

“You feel I don’t have no problem with Jack and he don’t have no problem with me… come on, man, you know how Forwards form, come on. But here we are… some things are bigger than our petty differences. Tobago is bigger than the difference between Jack and I… some things are bigger than one man, some things are bigger than history. You know what is bigger than history – future. Future is limitless, history done gone,” she said.

The Tobago Forwards leader said there is a lack of leadership when it comes to development in sport, tourism, agriculture and education. She promised Tobagonians she isn’t afraid to deal with any is­sues fac­ing the island and isn't beholden to anyone.

“Choose your lead­ers wise­ly. Leaders are not afraid to challenge the status quo, but when you sit on your leader’s eyelash, you can’t say nothing, because he might blink and you go fall off. I don’t sit on nobody eye­lash, so I ent care if they blink, me ent go fall off."

Moore acknowledged running a country was no simple task but said leaders must be transparent.

“Not everything about managing an economy and managing a country is easy. I am not trying to say that the job of leaders is not difficult or is not without challenge, but I am saying that the persons who take up the challenge, tell the people whether it is by their mouth or by their actions that they can rise to the challenge, and that they have the mettle or that they are willing to get it.”