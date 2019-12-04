Intercol Boys, Girls champs to be decided at Couva

In this Nov 25 file photo, players of Presentation College San Fernando celebrate winning the Coca Cola South Zone Intercol title. Pres will play San Juan North in the final, on Wednesday. - Lincoln Holder

THE 2019 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) season will conclude on Wednesday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva with the boys and girls finals of the Coca Cola National Intercol.

The girls decider will take place from 2.30 pm with defending champions Pleasantville meeting Signal Hill, in a repeat of the 2018 final.

Two hours later, the boys final will be contested between Presentation San Fernando and San Juan North.

Pleasantville and Signal Hill had one-sided results in their respective semi-finals on Sunday.

Pleasantville trounced Five Rivers 8-0 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella. Latifha Pascall netted twice, in the 48th and 65th minutes, and there was a goal apiece from Aaliyah Pascall (16th), Kurshell Allen (42nd), Alexcia Ali (56th), Akyla Walcott (61st) and Chrissy Mitchell (76th). Pleasantville also benefitted from an own goal, in the 38th.

In the other girls semi, Signal Hill hammered Carapichaima East 8-1 at the Plymouth Recreation Ground. Tiah Crichlow led the way with a hat-trick, Celine Loraine contributed a pair and there was a goal each from Dilleasia Nicholson, Jelese Alexander and Aaliyah Alvarez.

Presentation San Fernando eliminated 2018 champions Naparima in the South Zone Intercol final on November 25.

And, on Friday, the Sean Cooper-coached outfit cruised to a 3-1 win over St Anthony’s in the second game of a National Intercol semi-final double-header at Couva.

And San Juan North, coached by Jerry Moe, defeated Carapichaima East 2-0 to book a ticket to the final.

Both San Juan North and Presentation San Fernando met in the 2016 Intercol title-match, with San Juan prevailing 1-0.