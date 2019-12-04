Hospital for police next year

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

POLICE COMMISSIONER Gary Griffith has said police officers will get their own hospital next year, which will reduce the expense tothe police service of private hospital visits.

Speaking at a special media briefing on Tuesday, Griffith said there is already an underutilised building at the St James police academy.

“I have reignited the TTPS hospital ,which is something that has been dormant for several years. The concept of the TTPS hospital is to ensure that it would be open 24/7, ensuring there would be proper facilities.”

He said the funds for equipping the hospital will come from acquisitions and donation.

“I try to run the TTPS as a business. And through cost/benefit analysis of equipment which we would be bringing into the TTPS hospital, it would actually save the tax payers, rather than police officers having to go to private institutions where the cost can be over ten times more than if we had the equipment within the hospital.”

The hospital will be staffed by both trained officers and medical professionals and is expected to be fully functional by the end of January.

There will also be medical insurance or health plans for police officers, which he said will lift the morale of his officers.

The insurance plan is different from the police service life insurance policy, which promises a million-dollar payout for any officer killed in the line of duty. What is in place now is more of a medical centre, he said, with only a handful of officers being seen between 8 am and 2 pm.

Griffith pointed out that in the police service, "We do not work 8-4, Monday to Friday. We work 24 (hours) a day and we need to ensure the (officers') wellbeing 24 hours."

He said the police should not have to go to a public or private facility for healthcare.

"I am looking at the wellbeing of my officers. It will reduce the cost we request from the State. It will ensure a better degree of wellbeing for the officers.”