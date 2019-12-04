Hillview Renegades win inaugural Ramps Super Series

Hillview Renegades celebrate winning the Ramps Logistics Super Series tournament at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, St Augustine. PHOTO COURTESY COMPTON STUDIOS -

HILLVIEW Renegades were crowned champions of the inaugural Ramps Logistics Super Series with a crushing eight-wicket win over Full of Vybz on Sunday night at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

Off-spinner Varindra Jagrup dismantled the Full of Vybz top order, claiming four wickets for 16 runs from his four overs and Marc Panchu took two for 26. Full of Vybz were dismissed for 127 off 19.4 overs with the decision to bat first backfiring.

The Hillview Renegades’ victorious run chase was led by an unbeaten knock of 81 by Richard Kelly. The V&S Pharmaceuticals Man-of-the-Match ensured the result was always in favour of the Hillview Renegades as they finished on 128 for two from 16.5 overs to complete a comfortable win.

Kelly was also named the V&S Pharmaceuticals Most Valuable Player of the tournament for his stellar play which reversed Hillview Renegades’ Ramps Logistics Super Series campaign and resulted in the team’s first title since being formed a year ago.

Accountant and former national scholarship winner Jagrup had Full of Vybz reeling at ten for four and ruing their decision to bat first. However, Sanjay Jawahir and Kishan Dhaniram halted the destruction with a fifth wicket partnership of 85 runs.

Jawahir was dropped early in his innings by Panchu at backward point and made Hillview Renegades pay with another ruthless innings. He scored 58 runs off 35 balls which included four boundaries and three sixes while Dhaniram supported with 28 off 37 balls. The partnership would be broken by Panchu in his second spell and the Full of Vybz innings would fold shortly after.

Kelly and Panchu laid the foundation for a successful run chase with an opening partnership of 83 runs. Panchu’s dismissal for 32 did not affect the run chase with the Hillview Renegades completing a comfortable run chase. Kelly belted six boundaries and five sixes in a dominant innings that decided the fate of the match.

Earlier, in the third place playoff match, Ramps Logistics defeated NAPS Alumni by eight wickets. Christoper Morgan’s spell of five for 11 sent NAPS crashing to 117. Ramps Logistics finished on 121 for two off 18.3 overs to complete an easy win.

SFBT defeated Lawyers by six runs to win the Plate title in a thrilling match that went down to the last over. In the Plate Playoff, Doctors got revenge over Real CC with a six-wicket win to avenge their loss in the group stages of the tournament.