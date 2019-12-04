Heavy Hitters crowned Super 6’s champs

Heavy Hitters’ Harvey Rampersad, right, presented with his Man of the Final prize from an official at the Hennessy Super 6’s final, on Sunday. -

A stern knock of 18 and a haul of two wickets for 17 runs from eventual Man of the Match, Harvey Rampersad, propelled Heavy Hitters to the inaugural Hennessy Central Super 6’s Windball Tournament title as they defeated Autorama Gunners by four runs at Marchin Recreation Grounds, Carapichaima, on Saturday.

Batting first, Heavy Hitters was led to a fair total of 53/4 in their allotted six overs courtesy strong knocks from Aneil Sammy (29) and Rampersad. D. Mahase finished with the best figures for Autorama Gunners, picking up 2/9.

In their turn at the crease, Autorama Gunners tried valiantly to surpass the target but fell just short on 49/6 after their 36 balls faced. R Sinanan top scored with 12 while Rampersad was adjudged the best bowler.

For their persistence to the end, the 2019 winner pocketed $12,000, four bottles of the premium cognac, a trophy and medals while the runner-up took home $5,000, a hamper and trophy.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine and Mark Deyal’s Real Unity captured the bronze medal via default after Premium Contracting Limited was a no-show.

In their respective semi-final encounters, on Friday, another Man of the Match performance from Rampersad (29) and team-mate S. Ali (17 not out) provided Heavy Hitters with a five-wicket win over Premium Contracting. Additionally, Autorama Gunners trumped Real Unity by six wickets, getting to a victorious 61/2 after the latter posted 58/4.