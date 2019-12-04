Four IDC detainees transferred

Aripo Immigration Detention Centre

FOUR of the eight Venezuelan men who cut their legs at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) were transferred to another prison on Tuesday night.

Human rights activist Yesenia Gonzalez said this information came from other detainees, who were able to contact people outside the IDC. She was told police had gone to the IDC and dealt with the blood.

She reported that four of the eight men, who cut their legs with knives they had made themselves, were taken to another jail, but that until Wednesday afternoon there was no information as to which one.

"It is a really worrying situation, because it is likely that the security forces will now take action against these Venezuelans who only ask for more humane treatment and for their legal procedures to be accelerated," she said.

IDC authorities did not tell Gonzalez and family members the health status of the eight injured men.

On Tuesday afternoon, eight men decided to protest, demanding better treatment by IDC officers, in addition to more food and water.

Gonzalez said, "There are more than 80 men and women in IDC who have been arrested for many months and their cases are not yet known.

"It is necessary that the TT government act quickly and release these Venezuelans, who came to this country to work for their families."

On Tuesday Gonzalez said she had sent photos of the men to National Security Minister Stuart Young.